S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation-driven rout; Disney tumbles

A trader works inside a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened higher on Thursday, rebounding from a two-day selloff over signs of prolonged inflation, while Walt Disney Co tumbled as subscriber growth slowed in its streaming video service.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 41.16 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 36,038.78.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 12.68 points, or 0.27%, at 4,659.39, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 129.38 points, or 0.83%, to 15,752.08 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

