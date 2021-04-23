Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BusinessS&P 500, Nasdaq open higher; Amex, Honeywell weigh on Dow

Reuters
1 minute read

The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York, U.S., February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened higher on Friday, while a fall in shares of American Express and Honeywell weighed on the Dow as investors awaited business activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 11.4 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33804.52. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 3.8 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 4138.78​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 43.0 points, or 0.31%, to 13861.367 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 1:53 PM UTCS&P 500, Nasdaq open higher; Amex, Honeywell weigh on Dow

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened higher on Friday, while a fall in shares of American Express and Honeywell weighed on the Dow as investors awaited business activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

BusinessU.S. manufacturing activity accelerates in early April; supply constraints worsening

U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April, but manufacturers increasingly struggled to source raw materials and other inputs as a reopening economy leads to a boom in domestic demand.

BusinessBiden plans 'real money' for jobs training, unions, economic adviser says
BusinessTasnim Ghiawadwala to head Citigroup commercial bank -memo
BusinessBitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans