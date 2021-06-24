Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record levels as jobless claims ease

June 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Thursday, boosted by shares of Tesla and other top-shelf technology firmsas data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to a steady recovery in the labor market.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 15.13 points, or 0.36%, at 4,256.97, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 85.5 points, or 0.60%, to 14357.265 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 59.67 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,933.91.

