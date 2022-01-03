S&P 500 nears record high in bright start to year

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened near record levels on Monday as equity markets looked to extend a recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, while shares in heavyweight Tesla jumped after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 16.71 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 36,321.59.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 11.96 points, or 0.25%, at 4,778.14, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 87.53 points, or 0.56%, to 15,732.50 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

