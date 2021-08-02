Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S&P 500 nears record high on stimulus hopes, strong earnings

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index neared a record high on Monday as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and strong second-quarter corporate earnings lifted sentiment ahead of a deluge of macroeconomic data this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 33.1 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34968.56. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 11.6 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 4406.86​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 85.9 points, or 0.59%, to 14758.604 at the opening bell.

