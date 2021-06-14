Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S&P 500 opens near record high as focus shifts to Fed meet

1 minute read

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The S&P 500 opened near an all-time high on Monday as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where the central bank is expected to maintain its accommodative stance on monetary policy.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 0.9 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 4248.31​.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 7.1 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34472.52, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 14.0 points, or 0.10%, to 14083.467 at the opening bell.

