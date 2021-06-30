Business
S&P 500 opens near record highs as private payrolls jump
June 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened near an all-time high on Wednesday as data showed U.S. private payrolls increased solidly in June, while the major U.S. stock averages look to wrap up their fifth straight quarter of gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 1.55 points at the open to 34,290.74.
The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.03%, at 4,290.65, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 18.48 points, or 0.13%, to 14,509.85 at the opening bell.
(Corrects paragraph 1 to say S&P 500 opened "near" an all-time high, not "at")
