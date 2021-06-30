S&P 500 opens near record highs as private payrolls jump

A security camera is seen next to signage outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened near an all-time high on Wednesday as data showed U.S. private payrolls increased solidly in June, while the major U.S. stock averages look to wrap up their fifth straight quarter of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 1.55 points at the open to 34,290.74.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.03%, at 4,290.65, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 18.48 points, or 0.13%, to 14,509.85 at the opening bell.

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say S&P 500 opened "near" an all-time high, not "at")

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

