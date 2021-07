S&P 500 opens at record high on tech boost

A security camera is seen next to signage outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index opened at a record high on Tuesday, lifted by shares of mega-cap technology firms, while Beijing's regulatory crackdown hammered shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese firms.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 3.8 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,790.16. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 4.1 points, or 0.09%, at the open to a record high of 4,356.46 ​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 22.2 points, or 0.15%, to 14661.548 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

