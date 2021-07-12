S&P 500 opens at record high, with focus on earnings and data

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened at an all-time high on Monday, extending a record run from the previous session, with investors awaiting the start of the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 33.41 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,836.75.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 2.86 points, or 0.07%, at 4,372.41, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 41.94 points, or 0.29%, to 14,743.86 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengalurul; Editing by Maju Samuel

