Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

S&P 500 opens at record high, with focus on earnings and data

1 minute read

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened at an all-time high on Monday, extending a record run from the previous session, with investors awaiting the start of the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 33.41 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,836.75.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 2.86 points, or 0.07%, at 4,372.41, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 41.94 points, or 0.29%, to 14,743.86 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengalurul; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:38 PM UTCAfter U.S. push, EU pauses tax plan, but Ireland sticks to its guns

The European Union has agreed to delay a corporate tax plan for the bloc following pressure from the U.S. administration and in a bid to facilitate a broader global tax deal, but EU member Ireland reiterated its criticisms of the wider reform.

BusinessNasdaq, S&P 500 hit new highs as focus turns to earnings, economic data
BusinessMusk defends Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity
BusinessAnalysis: Dealmakers see M&A rush, then chills, in Biden's antitrust crackdown
BusinessAnalysis: JPMorgan, Goldman bet on tech to crack UK consumer market