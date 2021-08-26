Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

S&P 500 opens slightly lower, taper talks in focus

1 minute read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened slightly lower on Thursday as mixed earnings reports and economic data kept investors on the edge ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole policy summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 44.2 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,449.68. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 2.4 points, or 0.05%, to 4493.75​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 16.7 points, or 0.11%, to 15,025.166 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:20 PM UTC

U.S. second-quarter growth raised; corporate profits surge

The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the second quarter, lifting the level of gross domestic product above its pre-pandemic peak, as massive fiscal stimulus and the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations boosted spending.

Business
Fed's Powell likely to give few hints on bond-buying taper timeline
Business
German publisher Axel Springer to acquire U.S. news website Politico
Business
Health Insurer Cigna to expand Obamacare to three new U.S. states
Business
Shipping woes squeeze profits at U.S. dollar stores, shares slip