S&P, Dow open flat as retail sales cheer tempered by weak tech

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes opened flat on Thursday as gains in economically sensitive sectors on the back of stronger-than-expected retail sales data were offset by losses in heavyweight technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 4.12 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,810.27.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 3.61 points, or 0.08%, at 4,477.09. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 41.44 points, or 0.27%, to 15,120.09 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Maju Samuel

