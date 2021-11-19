S&P, Dow under pressure from lockdown fears; Nasdaq gains

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened flat on Friday as fears of fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Europe hammered banking, energy and airline stocks, while strength in technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq to a record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 8.14 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 35,879.09.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 3.90 points, or 0.08%, at 4,708.44, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 48.45 points, or 0.30%, to 16,042.16 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

