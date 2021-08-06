S&P futures jump on stronger-than-expected jobs report

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 6 (Reuters) - S&P futures jumped on Friday as the Labor Department's jobs report showed the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, higher than economists' expectation of 870,000.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 79 points, or 0.23%, and S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.5 points, or 0.12%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35.5 points, or 0.23%.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

