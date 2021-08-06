Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

S&P futures jump on stronger-than-expected jobs report

1 minute read

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 6 (Reuters) - S&P futures jumped on Friday as the Labor Department's jobs report showed the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, higher than economists' expectation of 870,000.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 79 points, or 0.23%, and S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.5 points, or 0.12%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35.5 points, or 0.23%.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 12:40 PM UTCU.S. job growth solid in July; unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry, suggesting the economy maintained its strong momentum at the start of the second half.

BusinessBritain's Morrisons agrees to Fortress' raised $9.3 bln offer
BusinessRetail favorite Robinhood rises 3% at end of roller-coaster week
BusinessInsurers worry about COVID-19 discrimination claims as workers return to desks
BusinessAnalysis: CEOs and central bankers talk past each other on inflation