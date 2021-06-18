Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Spain's BBVA opens Bitcoin trading service to clients in Switzerland

1 minute read

Representations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration picture taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA (BBVA.MC) on Friday said it had opened a bitcoin trading service to all private banking clients in Switzerland available as of June 21.

The bank said its offer would include bitcoin trading and custody services, with the aim of extending it to other cryptocurrencies though it would not offer advice on these types of investments.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 7:55 AM UTCAnalysis: As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains

A hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve has woken up a slumbering dollar, sending the U.S. currency to its highest level in months and stoking expectations that an unwind of bearish positions could fuel more gains.

BusinessDanish 'meme stock' Orphazyme plunges after drug setback
BusinessAdevinta, eBay clear final hurdle in $13 bln advertising tie-up
BusinessAs Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
BusinessFerrari, Amazon's AWS enter agreement on data