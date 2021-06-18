Spain's BBVA opens Bitcoin trading service to clients in Switzerland

Representations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration picture taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA (BBVA.MC) on Friday said it had opened a bitcoin trading service to all private banking clients in Switzerland available as of June 21.

The bank said its offer would include bitcoin trading and custody services, with the aim of extending it to other cryptocurrencies though it would not offer advice on these types of investments.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo

