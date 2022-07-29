Spain's Fluidra first-half net profit slips 4.5%, improves sales outlook

The entrance of Fluidra SA is pictured in a business complex, which is a Spain-based company active in the pool and wellness equipment business, outskirts of Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BARCELONA, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Fluidra (FLUI.MC) said on Friday its first-half net profit fell 4.5% to 166 million euros ($169.55 million) because of a write-off from a refinancing process and higher debt, though it improved its 2022 sales outlook.

The world's largest swimming pool equipment maker expects sales to reach between 2.5 billion euros and 2.6 billion euros, slightly above prior estimates, but it slightly lowered its core earnings to be between 600 and 630 million euros as it said demand was moving towards pre-pandemic normalised trends.

In the first six months of the year, its core earnings grew 9.3% year-on-year to 361 million euros while its sales grew 22% to 1.4 billion euros due to rising prices amid a higher-than-expected inflation and the consolidation of its active M&A activities.

($1 = 0.9790 euros)

Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro

