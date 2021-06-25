Speculators decrease short dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data

Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

June 25 (Reuters) - Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position fell to $12.80 billion in the week ended June 22, compared with a net short of $18.99 billion the previous week.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position of $13.04 billion, compared with a net short of $19.06 billion a week earlier.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

Net dollar long by $6.085 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

Net dollar short by $-13.29 billion

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

Net dollar short by $-1.563 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

Net dollar short by $-1.846 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

Net dollar short by $-3.513 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

Net dollar long by $1.327 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

Net dollar long by $-0.703 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

Net dollar short by $-0.231 billion

Reporting By Karen Brettell

