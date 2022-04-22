Speculators' net long bets on U.S. dollar trimmed -CFTC, Reuters

U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell for a third straight week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $12.91 billion for the week ended April 19. Last week, speculators' net long position stood at $13.22 billion.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

So far this year, the dollar index , a measure of the greenback's value against six major currencies, has gained 5.7%, after a 6.3% rise in 2021.

The dollar has benefited from safe-haven flows following the war in Ukraine, as well as expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening to control the surge in inflation.

The months-long rally has left some investors wondering if the U.S. currency may be close to hitting a near-term peak. read more

On Friday, the dollar rose to a more than two-year high, continuing to draw support from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday that seemed to back a half a percentage point tightening at next month's policy meeting, as well as his remarks on a likely consecutive rate hikes this year. read more

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$10.394 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$-4.22 billion

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$4.785 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$1.504 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$-1.682 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$2.125 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$-0.541 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$-0.025 billion

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.