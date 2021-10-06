Business
Spirit AeroSystems to mandate vaccines for employees by Dec 8
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) said on Wednesday it is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for its 10,500 employees by Dec. 8 in line with an executive order for contractors signed by President Joe Biden last month.
The White House announced the Dec. 8 deadline for employees of federal contractors and the requirements are expected to cover millions of employees. "As a federal contractor, testing is not an option for Spirit employees," the company said.
