Spirit AeroSystems to mandate vaccines for employees by Dec 8

The headquarters of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, is seen in Wichita, Kansas, U.S. December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/Files

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) said on Wednesday it is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for its 10,500 employees by Dec. 8 in line with an executive order for contractors signed by President Joe Biden last month.

The White House announced the Dec. 8 deadline for employees of federal contractors and the requirements are expected to cover millions of employees. "As a federal contractor, testing is not an option for Spirit employees," the company said.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

