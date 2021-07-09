Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Square plans to make hardware wallet for bitcoin

2 minute read

Representations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration picture taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo

July 9 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N) will make a hardware wallet for bitcoin, the payments company confirmed in a tweet on Thursday shortly before U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren flagged growing risks posed to consumers and financial markets by the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin wallets can be stored offline or online at cryptocurrency exchanges, venues where bitcoin can be bought and sold for traditional currencies or other virtual coins.

With a non-custodial wallet, you have sole control of your private keys, which in turn control your cryptocurrency and prove the funds are yours. With a custodial wallet, another party controls your private keys. Most custodial wallets are web-based exchange wallets.

"We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream...", Jesse Dorogusker, head of hardware at Square said in a twitter thread.

Many companies have emerged to serve a growing need to protect their assets from online theft.

Last month, Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey hinted in a tweet that the company was considering creating a non-custodial hardware wallet for bitcoin. Dorsey is also the chief executive of Twitter Inc. read more

Cryptocurrencies reached a record capitalization of $2 trillion in April, but U.S. oversight of the market remains patchy.

Warren, a former U.S. presidential candidate, on Thursday raised concerns in a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, in an effort that could help lay the groundwork for legislation to regulate the fast-growing cryptocurrency market. read more

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:45 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang

The Biden administration is set as early as Friday to add at least 10 more Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters.

BusinessToyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification
BusinessAnalysis: A fine mess - Weak inflation prompts a global central bank reset
BusinessLevi Strauss forecasts upbeat full year as apparel demand bounces back
BusinessEV maker Nio to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally in 2025

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NIO.N) plans to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally in 2025, its president Qin Lihong said on Friday.