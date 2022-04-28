StanChart Q1 profit rises 6%, beats estimates

A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered's (STAN.L) first-quarter pre-tax profit rose 6%, beating market expectations, as the emerging markets-focused lender benefited from rising interest rates.

Statutory pretax profit for the lender, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, increased to $1.49 billion in January-March, from $1.4 billion a year earlier. This compared with the $1 billion average estimate of 16 analysts as compiled by the bank.

The London-headquartered bank, which is focussed on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, said it now expects income growth this year to slightly exceed the previously guided 5-7% range, underlining how banks' prospects are being lifted by rising interest rates even as the global economic outlook grows murkier.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Lawrence White; Editing by Kim Coghill

