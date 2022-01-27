Standard Chartered hires Marisa Drew as Chief Sustainability Officer

A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Emerging markets-focussed lender Standard Chartered (STAN.L) said on Thursday it had appointed sustainability veteran Marisa Drew as Chief Sustainability Officer, effective July 1.

Drew joins from Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), where she held a similar role, and is a prominent member of various industry bodies linked to sustainability issues, including the Milken Institute Center for Strategic Philanthropy.

At StanChart, Drew will oversee the bank's efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions across its loan book and report to Simon Cooper, Chief Executive of Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking (CCIB).

Drew will also join the CCIB Management Team.

The appointment comes as banks across the globe are increasingly being pushed by regulators, policymakers and investors to do more to help in the global transition to a low-carbon economy - particularly in emerging markets.

"The need to mobilise private capital at scale in developing markets is critical, and I look forward to partnering with the bank’s dedicated sustainability professionals and colleagues across the network to help build on this excellent foundation," Drew said.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

