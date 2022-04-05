Starbucks general counsel to leave as Schultz returns as CEO

A drive-thru line is seen at a Starbucks in Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, New York, U.S., December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

April 5 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) General Counsel Rachel Gonzalez was dismissed from her role as Howard Schultz returns to the chief executive position, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Gonzalez will continue to serve as an adviser until she leaves the company on May 20, the filing said.

Gonzalez had reported to former CEO Kevin Johnson, who said in March he would retire as the coffee chain faces a growing unionization drive at some of its U.S. locations. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Returning to the CEO position for the third time, Schultz on Monday suspended billions of dollars of planned share buybacks, saying he could put the cash toward employees, stores and customers. read more

Starbucks shares closed down 4.5% at $84.12 after falling more than 3% on Monday.

When she leaves, Gonzalez will receive at least $7.5 million in severance, prorated bonuses, equity grants and other benefits, according to the filing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.