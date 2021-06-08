Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Starbucks to reintroduce reusable cups in U.S. stores

2 minute read

A Starbucks sign is shown on one of the company's stores in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Tuesday it would start accepting reusable cups from customers in the United States later this month, more than a year after stopping their use due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coffee chains had been encouraging the use of reusable cups and thermos flasks to lower their carbon footprint before the health crisis forced them to shift to disposables last year.

The rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States has, however, allowed restaurants to restart dining rooms and apparel sellers such as Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N) to reopen their fitting rooms.

Starbucks said it would also adopt a contactless method that would eliminate any shared touchpoints between its baristas and customers bringing their personal cups.

Last week, the coffee chain announced it would offer reusable cups in stores across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa by 2025.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 7:29 AM UTCAmazon to invest $3 billion to open data centres in Spain in 2022

U.S. tech giant Amazon (AMZN.O) plans to invest 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in new data centres in the Spanish northern region of Aragon that will open in mid 2022, the company said on one of its websites on Monday.

Retail & ConsumerStarbucks to reintroduce reusable cups in U.S. stores
Retail & ConsumerWebsites back online after Fastly-linked glitch takes down internet
Retail & ConsumerAmazon Pharmacy offers half-yearly prescriptions starting at $6
Retail & ConsumerUK government urgently investigating website outage - spokesman

Britain's cabinet office is urgently investigating an internet outage which affected the government's website, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.