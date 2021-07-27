Starbucks to sell 50% stake in S.Korean venture to E-Mart, GIC

A Starbucks logo is seen at a Starbucks coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

July 26 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) will sell the entire 50% stake it owns in its South Korean venture to local partner E-Mart Inc (139480.KS) and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, the U.S. coffee chain said on Monday.

E-Mart, which currently owns 50% of Starbucks Coffee Korea, will acquire an additional 17.5% interest, while GIC will own 32.5%, Starbucks said.

E-Mart said its additional stake will be worth 474 billion won ($411.89 million).

Starbucks said the deal in its fifth-largest market is expected to be completed over the next 90 days.

