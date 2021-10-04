Skip to main content

Business

State Department says U.S. is reviewing findings from Pandora Papers

1 minute read

A man walks in front the Central bank headquarters building in Brasilia, Brazil October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States is reviewing findings of leaked financial documents known as the Pandora Papers, but is not in a position to comment on specifics, State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular news briefing on Monday.

A massive leak of documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. read more

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Writing by Michael Martina

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 3:46 PM UTC

U.S. factory orders gain steam as manufacturing keeps humming

New orders for U.S.-made goods accelerated in August, pointing to sustained strength in manufacturing even as economic growth appeared to have slowed in the third quarter because of shortages of raw materials and labor.

Business
Amazon bets on Black Friday deals in early holiday shopping push
Business
Senator Warren asks SEC to probe trading by Fed policymakers
Business
GM, Ford to settle suit over use of 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving
Business
Investors argue Musk should repay $9.4 bln to Tesla for SolarCity deal