Stellantis halts production at Rennes plant due to chip shortage

Stellantis logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) will halt production at its Rennes-La Janais Citroen plant in Brittany July 3 due to a chip shortage, a spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming French media reports.

Another production halt at the Sochaux Peugeot plant in eastern France was extended until the end of next week, Stellantis added, also citing semiconductor supply problems.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel

