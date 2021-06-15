Stellantis has not yet decided where to build third battery plant in Europe - Italy minister

A view shows the logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain, France, March 3, 2021. Picture taken March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) has not yet decided where to build its third electric battery plant in Europe on top of those planned in France and Germany, Italy's Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday.

"We cannot talk about a gigafactory without addressing the fundamental question about where batteries are produced. The decision has not yet been taken," Giorgetti said in a statement after meeting Stellantis representatives and unions in Rome.

Giorgetti said Rome did not want any "bad surprises" on the jobs front as Stellantis goes ahead with its transition towards producing more electric vehicles.

