Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Stellantis has not yet decided where to build third battery plant in Europe - Italy minister

1 minute read

A view shows the logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain, France, March 3, 2021. Picture taken March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) has not yet decided where to build its third electric battery plant in Europe on top of those planned in France and Germany, Italy's Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday.

"We cannot talk about a gigafactory without addressing the fundamental question about where batteries are produced. The decision has not yet been taken," Giorgetti said in a statement after meeting Stellantis representatives and unions in Rome.

Giorgetti said Rome did not want any "bad surprises" on the jobs front as Stellantis goes ahead with its transition towards producing more electric vehicles.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agneiszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 11:05 AM UTCFed walks tightrope between big jobs gap and rising inflation

Federal Reserve officials meet this week faced with ongoing tension between their two main goals, as inflation rises faster than expected even with millions of Americans still unemployed more than a year after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

BusinessU.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict
BusinessAnalysis: Transitory or here-to-stay? Investors try to read the inflation clues
BusinessWall Street dips as Fed meet gets underway
BusinessU.S. retail sales take step back as spending pivots to services, trend remains strong