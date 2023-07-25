SThree's first-half profit falls on higher operating costs

July 25 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc (STEMS.L) said on Tuesday its first-half operating profit fell as it spent more on technology improvement and headcount than last year.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sectors, said adjusted operating profit came in at 38.1 million pounds ($48.9 million) for the half year ended May 31, down from 44.6 million pounds reported last year.

($1 = 0.7791 pounds)

