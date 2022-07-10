-STMicro, GlobalFoundries to build French chip plant -Le Figaro

A logo is pictured on the factory of STMicroelectronics in Plan-les-Oautes near Geneva, Switzerland, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS.O) and STMicroelectronics will announce on Monday plans to build a semiconductor factory in France for an investment of nearly 4 billion euros, as part of Europe's efforts to boost its independence in microchips, Le Figaro reports on Sunday.

This would help support a push from the European Commission to produce 20% of the world's microchips in Europe by 2030.

A snapback in demand for products ranging from smartphones to cars, following a slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, has disrupted chip supply chains especially in the car industry.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by David Evans

