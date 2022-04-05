Sugar maker Tereos appoints Ludwig de Mot as new CEO

A view shows a logo at the entrance of the Tereos sugar factory in Escaudoeuvres, France, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - Tereos said on Tuesday it had appointed Ludwig de Mot as its new chief executive, succeeding Philippe de Raynal who left the French sugar and ethanol maker in February after just a year at the helm of the group.

Tereos, the world's second-largest sugar producer in volume with large operations in Brazil, has been reshuffling its top management and reviewing its strategy since 2020 when a long-running internal feud led to the ousting of its chairman and CEO.

Gwenael Elies, the current chief financial officer who had served as acting CEO since de Raynal's departure, was appointed head of finance, information systems, legal, tax and human resources, Tereos said in a statement.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.