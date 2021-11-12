Business
Supply chain bottleneck to linger through 2022, says ECB's Rehn
FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Supply chain bottlenecks that are dampening euro zone growth and pushing up inflation will linger throughout 2022, European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Friday.
Significant relief from the situation is unlikely until the end of the year, the Finnish central bank chief told a Lithuanian conference.
