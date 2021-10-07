Supply chain issues, delays could impact Cemex EBITDA for around $100 million- CEO

The logo of Mexican cement maker CEMEX is pictured at it's plant in Monterrey, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Cemex, North America's biggest concrete producer, said on Thursday that variables including supply chain issues, project delays and foreign exchange effects could impact EBITDA for around $100 million.

"We believe on a preliminary basis... that all these variables can impact our EBITDA for an amount of around 100 million dollars," chief executive Fernando Gonzalez said in a virtual presentation, adding that there would be more information in the company's third-quarter results report.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, writing by Cassandra Garrison

