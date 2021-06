The logo of Hitachi ABB is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ABB (ABBN.S) said it would electrify its fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles by 2030 as part of its new sustainability strategy.

The Swiss engineering group will also source 100% renewable electricity until 2030, versus 32% in 2020, it said in a statement on Thursday.

