After SVB collapse, clean energy startups partner with industry to ride the storms

May 4 - The funding landscape for early-stage clean energy companies is a mixed bag. On the one hand, the macro drivers for climate solutions are very positive, helped by a range of regulatory initiatives.

But at the same time, the geopolitical landscape remains volatile because of a host of factors including the war in Ukraine, high inflation rates and the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of the cornerstones of the early-stage finance ecosystem.

“There’s a general sense of venture capital pulling back rather than putting their foot on the accelerator, while the SVB situation showed general partners of venture firms are not necessarily collaborating, but creating problems for firms,” says Daniel Firger, co-founder and lead advisor of the newly launched Venture Climate Association (VCA) and managing director of Great Circle Capital Advisors.

“Institutional investors and the tightening of monetary policy are putting the squeeze on loose and freely available, interest-free capital to throw at any good idea,” says Firger.

Nonetheless, he adds: “Climate is a secular, multi-generational mega-trend and we’re at the very earliest stages of dealing with it. With that in mind, smart VCs (venture capitalists) and founders are seeing through this immediate downturn and looking to the next one, two or three business cycles, when climate solutions will be vital.”

With $130 trillion of assets under management committed to net zero under the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) umbrella, and hundreds of huge companies committed to decarbonising their operations, “we see huge markets for solutions that help them do this,” adds Alexandra Harbour, founder and chair of the VCA, and a principal at Prelude Ventures.

Silicon Valley Bank’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California. The bank’s collapse exposed the volatility of the early finance ecosystem.

While the surge in energy prices and the Ukraine war have contributed to economic uncertainty, they have also hugely increased the appetite for clean-energy solutions, both from end customers and investors.

Christian Thiel, chief executive of Energy Nest, which manufactures thermal energy storage equipment and raised 140 million euros 18 months ago, says that awareness of the need for non-fossil-fuel energy has risen enormously. “We serve industrial companies that are still based largely on natural gas. In the past, that was worry-free, cheap and plentiful, which meant they were less open to considering new solutions.

“We need energy storage if we’re going to electrify heat. Customers are now more willing to accept innovation in the business case and talk about immediate implementation, because everyone wants to be ready for next winter.”

Thiel says that Energy Nest is currently fully funded but “at some point we will need to go back to the market. If I was looking at an IPO now, it would be much more uncertain who would sign up and what the share price would be. But on the other hand, we have been getting a lot of enquiries from very large infrastructure-type investors, so I am quite encouraged about the next funding round.”

Inna Braverman, chief executive of Israel-based marine energy company Eco Wave Power, agrees that climate tech is high on the agenda, which helps startups when it comes to seeking funding. But she says that one barrier for many climate tech companies is a lack of regulatory infrastructure. “Everyone talks about wanting to implement innovation, but they don’t necessarily create a practical pathway, with the legal and regulatory framework that is needed. Licensing is another problem: it can take us as little as six months to build a pilot project, but two years to get the permits we need.”

A further challenge is that while there is plenty of money available for research, and for commercial projects that are already operating, getting from one to the other is not easy. “You have to rely on grants or equity, which is the most expensive form of financing,” she says.

Energy Nest has partnered with fertiliser producer Yara International, integrating a 4MWh unit at its facility at Porsgrunn in Norway. Energy Nest/Handout via REUTERS

In some jurisdictions, including the UK, grants are paid quarterly in arrears, meaning that companies must find funding to cover the wait for payment. “You’re not getting the full value of the grant because you have to pay a middleman for bridge financing. It can run to 14% of the value,” says Sandra Sassow, chief executive of SEaB, which makes small biogas power units produced from organic waste for customers such as supermarkets, food manufacturers and hospitals. By contrast, the EU’s Horizon 2020 programme pays out its grants upfront, she adds.

Talal Hasan, founder of Oman-based 44.01, which takes captured carbon and mineralises it in a rock called peridotite, is looking to build on the $5 million his company raised in 2021 from funds including Apollo Projects and Breakthrough Energy. His company, named after the molecular mass of CO2, also won 1 million pounds in Earthshot's Fix Our Climate Prize.

The market has changed in recent months, Hasan says. “There were definitely a lot of smaller funds came out of the woodwork before the current dip. Now we see a return of the older names. People are more conscious of valuations and investment terms – the balance of power has changed between entrepreneurs and capital. But as long as you are realistic, it should be no problem.”

Hasan, a former venture capitalist himself, says the key is to start looking early. “We started conversations at the end of last year. We have identified a few investors we feel are a good alignment for us.”

Climate tech companies are benefiting from a change in market sentiment. “There is a switch away from software to hardware. Industrials are obviously the next big things to look at,” Thiel at Energy Nest says. “They are responsible for 25% of greenhouse gas emissions but they have been underserved with solutions to mitigate CO2 emissions.

“There is also a shift in focus from consumer to industry. Four to five years ago, when we talked to investors, they all said ‘where’s your app?’. There was an arrogance about it if your business was not fully digitised.”

U.S. President Joe Biden hands his pen to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin after signing the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022 as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn look on. REUTERS/Leah Millis

That has changed, in part because of incentive programmes such as the EU’s Green Deal and the U.S.’s Inflation Reduction Act. “The IRA is really powerful to our business model,” says Hasan, whose first projects will be in the UAE and Oman. “Our next territory will be the U.S.”

But many venture capital firms are still looking for investments with faster growth potential, and hardware companies often require both more upfront capital to build or buy equipment and a longer pathway to growth and profitability. “It’s still harder than it should be to raise money for hard tech, and software still dominates venture portfolios. That’s a problem because so much of the problem needs to be solved by new climate technologies that are not purely software-related,” says Firger.

As a result, many clean energy companies are looking to partner with established industrial companies and their corporate venture arms. Eco Wave Power, for example, has a strategic partnership with EDF, which co-funded its Israel project. “We’re in discussion with lots of large energy companies, which want to diversify their renewable energy portfolios,” Braverman says. “They’re (EDF) one of the biggest energy companies, which is really important for us. It definitely creates a positive outlook, but large companies do take things step by step, so it takes time.”

Similarly, 44.01 is working on a pilot project with ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi oil and gas group. It hopes to further raise its profile by starting to inject CO2 before the start of COP28, the global climate conference that is being hosted by the United Arab Emirates at the end of the year. “We’re hard tech so we need collaboration throughout the value chain. We’re talking to more strategic investors to get access to certain types of equipment and sites, as well as a reliable supply of CO2,” says Hasan.

Sassow, whose company has two external corporate venturing arms as investors – Spain’s Enagás Emprende and Next Utility Ventures, the venture capital investment platform of EPM, one of Latin America’s largest utility corporations ‒ adds that hardware solutions can find it hard to source VC funding. “Corporates offer more patient capital, and they’re more used to building out projects. There is a tremendous number of new corporate venture funds, and that has really helped us.”











