AGL Energy faces shareholder pressure for emission targets ahead of demerger

Sept 22 (Reuters) - More than half the investors of AGL Energy Ltd (AGL.AX) voted on Wednesday for the company to disclose emission targets for its soon-to-be demerged entities, signalling brewing tensions over the Australian top power producer's commitment to climate goals.

The energy giant said about 55% of shareholders supported a motion for AGL to set "short-, medium- and long-term" decarbonisation targets for AGL Australia and Accel Energy, both of which may be demerged in under one year.

The resolution, however, could not be tabled as it depended on the passage of a separate motion to amend the company's constitution, AGL said, adding that the amendment motion did not receive the required shareholder support.

The company also said it recognises that accelerated action is required to address climate change as part of the demerger process, but it does not believe the resolution is in the best interest of its shareholders.

AGL had warned last month of a near 60% plunge in fiscal 2022 profit due to a collapse in wholesale power prices, government pressure to cut retail rates, and waning investor appetite for coal-fired power. Its shares had been battered in the last two years, losing about 70% during the period. read more

The company expects to split into a bulk power generator — AGL Australia — and a carbon-neutral energy retailer — Accel Energy — by June 2022 in its efforts to deal with the pressures of transitioning into clean energy. read more

Reporting by Riya Sharma; editing by Uttaresh.V

