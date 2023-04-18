Air France KLM gains 2.2 bln euros of revolving credit facilities















PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) has agreed revolving credit facilities (RCF) worth 2.2 billion euros ($2.41 billion), it said on Tuesday, adding that these are linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets.

The airline added that as a result of this new credit deal, KLM had cancelled the remaining direct loan and the previous, existing credit facility guaranteed by the Dutch state.

The ESG targets linked to the credit facility entail a commitment by Air France KLM towards a gradual decarbonisation of its activities, said the company.

($1 = 0.9141 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman











