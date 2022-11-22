Air Liquide and TotalEnergies to produce low-carbon hydrogen in France















PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Industrial gases company Air Liquide (AIRP.PA) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) plans to produce low-carbon hydrogen at the Grandpuits site in France, it said on Tuesday.

Air Liquide will invest more than 130 million euros ($133.20 million) in the construction and operation of a new facility producing hydrogen, while TotalEnergies' biorefinery will use the unit's hydrogen to produce sustainable aviation fuel, the companies said in a joint statement.

($1 = 0.9760 euros)

