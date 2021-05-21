Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable BusinessAlcoa gets Australian grant for process to cut alumina emissions

Reuters
2 minute read

Alcoa Corp (AA.N) is looking to develop a process to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the refining of alumina by up to 70%, with support from an Australian government agency grant, the two groups said on Friday.

Refining alumina, which is used to make aluminium, accounted for about 24% of Australia's direct manufacturing emissions, or more than 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2019, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) said in a statement.

Australia is one of the world's largest exporters of alumina, which is refined from bauxite using high pressure steam.

The A$11.3 million ($8.8 million) grant will help Alcoa develop a process that would use renewable energy to power compressors to turn waste vapour into steam, a technology known as mechanical vapour recompression (MVR).

"MVR recompresses waste steam that would otherwise be exhausted to the atmosphere and recycles it in the refining process. This technology has the potential to improve efficiency, reduce costs and reduce emissions," ARENA said.

If feasibility studies are successful, Alcoa said in a statement it plans to install a three megawatt MVR module with renewable energy at the Alcoa of Australia Wagerup refinery in Western Australia to test the technology at scale by the end of 2023.

The total cost of the project is A$28.2 million. If successful, the process could help cut greenhouse gasses in alumina and also across the aluminium supply chain, said Eugenio Azevedo, Alcoa's Vice President for Continuous Improvement.

Alcoa of Australia is a joint venture owned 60% by Alcoa and 40% by Alumina Ltd. (AWC.AX)

($1 = 1.2893 Australian dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · May 20, 2021 · 11:09 PM UTCCalifornia regulator adopts EV mandate for Uber, Lyft ride-hail fleets

California's clean air regulator on Thursday adopted rules to mandate that nearly all trips on Uber's and Lyft's ride-hailing platforms have to be in electric vehicles over the next few years, the first such regulation by a U.S. state.

Sustainable BusinessPrivate equity's falling out of love with plastic packaging
Sustainable BusinessSPACs target more ESG companies in 2021 -Nomura Greentech
Sustainable BusinessAustralian students strike against government funding for gas industry
Sustainable BusinessEU Parliament backs citizens' legal challenges to protect environment