Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture
CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) (ALBH.BH) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a regional unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) to help reduce Alba's carbon footprint, Bahrain's news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.
The two companies plan to conduct a feasibility study on utilising the technology to capture carbon to reduce Alba's plant emissions, the state agency said.
Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by Jason Neely
