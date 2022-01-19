Aluminium Bahrain, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign MoU for carbon capture

The logo of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is seen at the company's Sagamihara plant in Sagamihara, Japan, July 4, 2016. Picture taken July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Maki Shiraki

CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) (ALBH.BH) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a regional unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) to help reduce Alba's carbon footprint, Bahrain's news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.

The two companies plan to conduct a feasibility study on utilising the technology to capture carbon to reduce Alba's plant emissions, the state agency said.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by Jason Neely

