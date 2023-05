Amundi, HSBC Asset file joint climate resolution at J-Power again

[1/2] A logo of Amundi is seen outside the company headquarters in Paris, France, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier















TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Two major European asset managers have jointly filed a shareholder resolution at Japanese electricity generator Electric Power Development Co Ltd (9513.T), known as J-Power, for the second consecutive year in a row.

Amundi (AMUN.PA) and HSBC Asset Management filed the resolution with the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), the non-profit climate group said in a statement on Tuesday.

The resolution is supported by Man Group (EMG.L), the world's largest publicly traded hedge fund, ACCR said. Amundi, Man Group, and HSBC Asset Management have nearly $3 trillion in assets combined under management.

J-Power is Japan's largest operator of coal-fired power stations.

The asset managers are calling on J-Power to set and disclose credible short and medium-term emissions reduction targets, aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

J-Power "has presented no indicative schedule for retirement of its coal-fired power assets - instead presenting a plan that involves capital expenditure into speculative technology such as ammonia co-firing prolonging the life of these assets," the statement said.

Last year, Man, Amundi and HSBC filed a similar shareholder resolution, which they say was the first climate-related proposals by an institutional investor group to a Japanese firm. One of their proposals received support from 26% of shareholders.

