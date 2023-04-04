Anglo American, Sweden's H2 Green Steel to work on low-carbon steelmaking processes

Companies Anglo American PLC Follow















April 4 (Reuters) - Anglo American (AAL.L) said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Swedish hydrogen and steel producer H2 Green Steel to work on advancing low-carbon steelmaking processes.

The miner said the agreement includes studying and trialling the use of iron ore products from its Kumba mines in South Africa and Minas-Rio mine in Brazil as feedstock for H2's direct reduced iron (DRI) production process at its Boden plant in Sweden.

DRI steel production is estimated to be significantly less carbon intensive than traditional blast furnace and basic oxygen furnace integrated processes.

Anglo American has agreements with a number of steelmakers in Europe and Asia to research efficient feed materials suited to use in DRI steelmaking, including iron ore pellets and lump iron ore.

H2 Green Steel, which was launched in 2021, is currently developing its DRI plant in Boden, which the company said would be powered by hydrogen plants running on renewable electricity.

Anglo American's shares were up 0.4% by 0715 GMT.

