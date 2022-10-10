ANZ, Westpac investors call for climate risk resolution at AGMs

The logo of the ANZ Banking Group is displayed in the window of a branch in central Sydney, Australia, Aprl 30, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray















Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders in two of Australia's 'big four' banks on Monday requested a resolution be put forth at the companies' upcoming annual general meetings to push them to disclose how they would avoid financing new or expanded fossil fuel projects.

Australia and New Zealand Banking (ANZ.AX), the country's fourth-largest lender, said the resolution was proposed by shareholders holding about 0.01% of its shares, while No.3 bank Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) also said it received a similar request.

