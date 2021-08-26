Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Australian environmental group sues Santos over clean energy claims

2 minute read

The logo of Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd is pictured at their Sydney office February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

MELBOURNE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - An Australian environmental group is suing the country's No.2 independent gas producer Santos Ltd (STO.AX), alleging the company's statements about gas being "clean" and having a clear pathway to net zero by 2040 were deceptive.

The Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) filed a lawsuit in the Federal Court on Thursday, and says it is the first case in the world to challenge the validity of a company's net zero emissions target.

Companies around the world have set out ambitious targets to be carbon neutral within the next 20 to 30 years, under pressure from investors concerned about climate change.

Santos has said it aims to get to net zero by 2040 with the help of carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects - including plans to store carbon dioxide in depleted oil and gas fields - and with soil carbon projects such as tree planting.

Santos declined to comment on the matter before the court, but its spokesperson said the company stands by its statements.

CCS, which is mainly used today for enhanced oil recovery projects, is seen by green groups as untested and unnecessarily prolonging the life of the fossil fuel industry.

ACCR said its case is a world-first test case around the viability of CCS and the environmental impacts of blue hydrogen, or hydrogen produced using gas, with the carbon dioxide emitted in the process captured and stored.

"Santos has perfected the art of greenwashing, and shareholders continue to be misled by Santos' clean energy claims," ACCR's director of climate and environment, Dan Gocher, said in a statement.

ACCR is asking the court to declare that Santos has engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct, prohibit the company from doing so in the future, and require the company to correct statements about the environmental impact of its operations.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · August 25, 2021 · 1:11 PM UTC

Denmark, Costa Rica seek alliance to speed up the end of oil and gas

Denmark and Costa Rica are trying to forge an alliance of countries willing to fix a date to phase out oil and gas production and to stop giving permits for new exploration, government ministers said and documents showed.

Sustainable Business
California to boost solar and wind capacity to meet renewable goals
Sustainable Business
South Africa aims to bring pilot carbon capture project online in 2023
Sustainable Business
Australian environmental group sues Santos over clean energy claims
Sustainable Business
UK debt office urged to launch green gilts with 10-12 year maturity