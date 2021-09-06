Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Australia's IFM Investors to end coal exposures by 2030

By
2 minute read

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australia's IFM Investors will end its exposure to thermal coal by 2030 due to climate change risks, the A$170 billion ($126 billion) investment manager said on Tuesday, as it works to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its portfolio by 2050.

The pension fund-owned manager joins a growing group of investors worldwide cutting coal exposures due to global warming concerns, even as Australia defends its dependence on the dirty fuel, defying international calls to drastically cut emissions. read more

Melbourne-based IFM, which manages funds for Australian pension funds, will restrict investments in assets that derive material revenue from thermal coal and will target "zero coal exposure" from its portfolio by 2030, it said in a statement.

The move is part of its strategy to target net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 across its investments. It's commitment includes only direct reductions and not so-called scope 3 emissions, it said.

The United Nations on Sunday called for Australia, one of the world's largest carbon emitters per capita, to increase its efforts to phase out coal or else climate change would dramatically damage the country's economy. read more

On Monday, Australia's government said coal will continue to be a major contributor to its economy "well beyond 2030" given growth in global demand. read more

($1 = 1.3452 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 9:27 AM UTC

European banks still booking profits in tax havens, says report

Top banks in Europe continue to use tax havens to book chunks of profits, a trend that has changed little since 2014 despite country-by-country disclosures becoming mandatory, the EU Tax Observatory said in a report on Monday.

Sustainable Business
Schroders among asset managers failing to make best practice list
Sustainable Business
Australia's IFM Investors to end coal exposures by 2030

Australia's IFM Investors will end its exposure to thermal coal by 2030 due to climate change risks, the A$170 billion ($126 billion) investment manager said on Tuesday, as it works to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its portfolio by 2050.

Sustainable Business
Shipping industry proposes levy to speed up zero carbon future
Sustainable Business
Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE small e-car at $24,000