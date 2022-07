Australia's Westpac Banking plans to shift to renewable energy by 2025

A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney, Australia, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

July 27 (Reuters) - Australia's third-biggest lender Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) said on Wednesday that it would entirely shift to renewable electricity for its own operations by 2025.

(This story corrects to third-biggest lender from second in paragraph 1)

Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

