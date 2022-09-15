Australia's Woodside, Japanese firms ramp up decarbonisation study

Australia's Woodside Energy Group's exhibition booth is seen at the World Gas Conference 2022 in Daegu, South Korea May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Tan/File Photo

MELBOURNE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group (WDS.AX) and several Japanese firms said on Thursday they would conduct further studies to establish an ammonia supply chain from Australia to Japan to help cut emissions from shipping and power plants.

The feasibility study will track the work completed last year on the viability of producing ammonia from natural gas, capturing the carbon released in the process and storing or using it, and utilising the ammonia for marine fuel or in power generation, they said in a joint statement.

"All parties participating in this project will continue the research already conducted ... in an effort to assist the decarbonization of Australia and Japan," they said.

Woodside will work with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC), Marubeni Corp (8002.T), Hokuriku Electric Power Co (9505.T), Kansai Electric Power Co (9503.T), Tohoku Electric Power Co (9506.T) and Hokkaido Electric Power Co (9509.T).

Tohoku and Hokkaido have joined the project for the second phase of the study.

