AXA fund arm toughens stance on climate, directors ahead of AGM season

The logo of French Insurer Axa is seen outside a building in Montaigu, France, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Summary

Summary Companies AXA IM may vote against board if ESG management lacking

Policy will target U.S., UK ethnic diversity laggards

Firm will vote against pay policy if no or weak ESG targets The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA's (AXAF.PA) fund arm plans to take a tougher stance on company directors as part of a new policy on environmental and social issues that will guide its voting at company annual general meetings, it said on Thursday.

The move by AXA Investment Managers, which oversees around 887 billion euros ($964.79 billion) in assets, comes as boards are increasingly being challenged over their response to issues such as climate change and diversity.

From this year, AXA IM said it wants board directors to have a proven track record of managing environmental and social issues to drive value, and would vote against board members' re-election if it felt they were lacking.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

It would also vote against the re-election of the leadership team at any large-cap company in the United States and Britain with no ethnic representation on the board.

"Including these new ESG requirements within our voting policy will ensure we allocate capital to companies that have clear ESG commitments and targets," said Clemence Humeau, head of responsible investment coordination and governance at AXA IM.

The firm said all senior board members must have clear and relevant links to environmental, social and governance metrics in their bonus or long-term incentive plans, and that it would vote against the pay policy if a company chose not to do so.

On climate change, companies in key sectors must have short-, mid- and long-term carbon emissions reduction targets linked to executive pay, or face votes against the company management, it said.

To help better assess company performance on sustainability issues, AXA IM said it also wanted to see companies use international frameworks to present the information, and provide the historical context with which to compare performance.

If a company chose not to do so, AXA IM said it would vote against approving the accounts.

($1 = 0.9194 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.