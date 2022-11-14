Benin tests power of a rural mini-grid with 1.7 MW solar project

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















DAKAR, Nov 14 (Reuters) - NEoT Offgrid Africa, an energy investment platform, founded by France's EDF (EDF.PA) and Paris-based asset manager Meridiam, on Monday said they were working with two other companies to develop a 1.7 megawatt (MW) solar power project in Benin.

The two are GDS International, a subsidiary of French energy group Générale du Solaire, and West Africa energy transition firm ARESS.

Together they will work on a mini-grid project to provide electricity in 12 rural localities, including 3 MWh of battery capacity that will supply more than 5,000 homes and businesses with electricity, and that should be completed within a year.

The idea is it should be a pilot for regulated off-grid electrificiation in Benin, part of a region that historically has failed to capture its huge renewable resources because of inadequate investment.

Figures from the International Energy Agency found that although home to 60% of the best solar resources globally, Africa has only 1% of installed solar capacity.

The project represents an investment of 8.5 million euros ($8.79 million), co-financed by NEoT Offgrid Africa, as a financial partner, and funds from the U.S. government's main development fund, Millennium Challenge Corporation, the companies' statement said.

($1 = 0.9675 euros)

