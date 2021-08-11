Sustainable Business
BHP shareholders to vote on climate resolution at AGM
Aug 11 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) said on Wednesday it would allow a vote at its next shareholder meeting on whether the world's biggest listed miner should disclose details such as capital allocation and life of its fossil fuel assets.
The global miner last week received a resolution to increase oversight of lobby groups it associates with to make sure that policies they advocate are in line with the Paris climate accord.
BHP usually holds its annual general meeting around October or November.
