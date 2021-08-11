Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BHP shareholders to vote on climate resolution at AGM

Visitors to the BHP (formerly known as BHP Billiton) booth speak with representatives during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) said on Wednesday it would allow a vote at its next shareholder meeting on whether the world's biggest listed miner should disclose details such as capital allocation and life of its fossil fuel assets.

The global miner last week received a resolution to increase oversight of lobby groups it associates with to make sure that policies they advocate are in line with the Paris climate accord.

BHP usually holds its annual general meeting around October or November.

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

