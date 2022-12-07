Billionaire Forrest aims to develop 5 GW of wind farms by 2030

Andrew Forrest, the Chairman and Founder of Fortescue Metals Group speaks at the Sydney Energy Forum in Sydney, Australia July 12, 2022. Brook Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS/Files

MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - CWP Renewables, now in the hands of Andrew Forrest, plans to develop 5 gigawatts of wind farms in Australia by 2030, a multibillion dollar task the mining magnate said could be funded with the help of pension funds and big institutions.

Forrest's private firm Squadron Energy acquired CWP Renewables for more than A$4 billion from Swiss-based Partners Group (PGHN.S).

($1 = 1.4939 Australian dollars)

