Billionaire Forrest aims to develop 5 GW of wind farms by 2030















MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - CWP Renewables, now in the hands of Andrew Forrest, plans to develop 5 gigawatts of wind farms in Australia by 2030, a multibillion dollar task the mining magnate said could be funded with the help of pension funds and big institutions.

Forrest's private firm Squadron Energy acquired CWP Renewables for more than A$4 billion from Swiss-based Partners Group (PGHN.S).

($1 = 1.4939 Australian dollars)

